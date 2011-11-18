Shares in retailers rose in a weak Mumbai market on media reports that law to allow foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail will be taken up in the winter session of Parliament beginning Tuesday, dealers said. "The move will benefit Pantaloon Retail (PRIL) and Trent as these companies currently have or are in the final stages of tie-ups with global retailers eagerly waiting to enter India," said a research note from Edelweiss. Shares in Pantaloon Retail rose as much as 5.4 percent. "Pantaloon has demonstrated an ability to develop appropriate business models.... This, combined with over 15 million sq feet of prime real estate under various successful formats (versus 4-5 million for its nearest competitor), is likely to make the company a preferred partner among foreign retailers," said Morgan Stanley. At 11.30 a.m., shares in Trent were up 2.21 percent at 1,058 rupees, Shoppers Stop 2.05 percent at 358.50 rupees and Pantaloon 3.4 percent at 188.30 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)