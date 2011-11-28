CLSA has said the run-up in retail stocks seems overdone and has retained its cautious stance on the sector citing inclusion of veto powers to each state to disallow FDI-funded retailers, which may pose a major roadblock. "Already, a number of political parties have publicly opposed FDI in multi brand retail.... This is likely to complicate potential FDI linked deals further and limit near term activity," said CLSA in a note. The research house has retained its 'underperform' rating on Pantaloon Retail and 'sell' on Titan Industries and Shoppers Stop. At 2:01 p.m. shares of Pantaloon were down 5.96 percent at 219.80 rupees and Shoppers Stop 7.38 percent at 366.60 rupees, while Titan was up 0.82 percent at 190.55 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)