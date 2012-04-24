* Shares in rice companies surge after India's Economic Times newspaper reported that China has allowed imports of basmati rice from India, the leading exporter in the world. * The move could help Indian companies raise their exports at a time when they are facing problems in shipments to traditional buyer Iran due to payment problems. * Kohinoor foods shares are up 5.3 percent, KRBL was 6.6 percent higher and LT Foods gain 3.4 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)