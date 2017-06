Shares in rice manufactures were sharply higher on hopes of better export prospects in the near term as Indonesia may issue additional rice import permits for November until the end of February 2012, dealers said. At 12.44 p.m, shares in Kohinoor Foods were up 4.68 percent at 38 rupees, KRBL 5.85 percent at 17.20 rupees and LT Foods 3.7 percent at 42 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)