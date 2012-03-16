Shares in road developers rose after finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said 8,800 kilometres of national highways will be developed under the National Highways Development Project in 2012-13, traders said.

The government also announced plans to double the allocation for tax-free bonds to 600 billion rupees to finance infrastructure projects in the next fiscal year.

IRB Infrastructure rose 3 percent, while Reliance Infrastructure, and HCC were up over 1.5 percent each. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)