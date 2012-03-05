Shares in Indian construction company RPP Infra Projects rose more than 8 percent on Monday after the company said it received orders worth 300 million rupees, and would complete the work in 12 months. At 9:44 a.m., the shares were up 8.05 percent at 71.10 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)