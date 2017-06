MUMBAI, March 16 The Indian rupee pulled back from the day's low in afternoon trading on Friday as some local gold importers unwound long-dollar positions after the government's proposed doubling of import duties on gold was seen hitting demand.

The recovery triggered talks of RBI dollar sales though it was unclear whether the central bank had indeed intervened.

At 1:28 p.m. (0758 GMT), the rupee was at 50.20/21 to the dollar after dipping to 50.4350, and stronger than Thursday's close of 50.38/39. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rafael Nam)