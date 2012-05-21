* USD/INR regains ground strengthening to 54.69/70 from around 54.45 in early trades as uncertainty in global financial markets continues to roil. * The euro extended its rebound from four-month lows but investors remain concerned over the financial turmoil in Greece and Spain. * Traders say dollar demand from oil firms also weighing on the local unit. * USD/INR seen moving in a 54.40 to 54.80 band during the day, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)