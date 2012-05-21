* USD/INR gains further to 54.81 per dollar, approaching the 54.91 record high hit on Friday, as EUR/USD retreats from day's high. * Dollar demand from corporates and oil firms also hurting the local unit. * Traders closely watching for any intervention by the central bank. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)