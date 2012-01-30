Shares of construction company Sadbhav Engineering rose as much as 8.31 percent after the company said Oct-Dec net profit jumped 58 percent to 417.1 million rupees, beating street estimates. Revenues rose over 50 percent to 7.24 billion rupees owing to a pick-up in execution of captive road projects, an analyst with a domestic brokerage said. At 12.30 p.m., the stock was up 5.5 percent at 135 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)