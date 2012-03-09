Shares of Mahindra Satyam rose after company said it had acquired vCustomer's international operations for $27 million.. "The focus and operations of vCustomer maps perfectly with our global operating model," C.P. Gurnani, chief executive officer of Mahindra Satyam, was quoted as saying in a statement. At 9:58 a.m, shares of Mahindra Satyam were up 3.1 percent at 67.75 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)