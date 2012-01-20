Morgan Stanley expects a 14 percent upside for the 50-issue BSE Sensex in 2012 to 18,741 on rising likelihood of better returns on investments and attractive valuations on an absolute basis. Bad news on policy has stopped, though volatility from weak developed world could keep pegging back Indian equities, the investment banker said in a note. "Inflation data is already moderating, setting the stage for monetary easing," and going into 2012, earnings have support from low gross margins, low operating leverage and peaking capital costs, it said. Major sectors to avoid are materials and state-owned banks and top picks from its focus list include Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy's, ICICI Bank, IRB Infra ZEE Entertainment and Coal India . (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)