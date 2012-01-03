Deutsche Bank has lowered its earnings estimates for Sesa Goa for 2011/12 by 29 percent and 2012/13 by 24 percent. It has cut target price to 270 rupees from 360 rupees and maintained its buy rating. The move is to factor in the increase in iron ore export duty to 30 percent ; an estimated 20-25 percent cut in iron ore volume due to longer-than-expected delays in the volume ramp up in Goa and continuation of the mining ban in Karnataka; and lower profit contribution from Cairn India (in which Sesa Goa now holds 20 percent). At 12.42 p.m, Sesa Goa was at 160.10 rupees, up 2.01 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)