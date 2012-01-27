Iron ore exporter Sesa Goa Ltd rose as much as 7 percent after the company posted a better-than-expected operational performance for the quarter ended Dec. 31 on inventory liquidation at Karnataka and Goa. Open interest position in the February contract was up as much as 10.73 percent at 9.4 million shares, which indicates fresh long positions, a derivative dealer said. The company posted a 35 percent fall in net profit to 6.92 billion rupees, which was in line with estimates due to a 77.9 percent y-o-y decline in other income, brokerage Avendus said in a note. At 10.58 a.m the stock was up 6.28 percent at 213.30 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)