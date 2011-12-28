Kotak Institutional Equities has slashed the target price of Shree Renuka Sugars to 24 rupees from 55 rupees, while maintaining 'reduce' rating on the stock as it expects a strained cash flow for the company over the next 6-9 months. It is still cautious on high estimated net debt for the sugar producer and rising interest rates for working capital needs have gone up by 150 basis points and would be a risk to estimates, Kotak said in a note. "There is risk of the Brazilian government regulating sugar exports (favouring ethanol) as we see a shortage of ethanol in Brazil in the January-March off season," the brokerage added. At 9.49 a.m shares were at 24.60 rupees down 2.19 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)