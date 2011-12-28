BRIEF-BLS International Services recommends final dividend at 30 pct
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Kotak Institutional Equities has slashed the target price of Shree Renuka Sugars to 24 rupees from 55 rupees, while maintaining 'reduce' rating on the stock as it expects a strained cash flow for the company over the next 6-9 months. It is still cautious on high estimated net debt for the sugar producer and rising interest rates for working capital needs have gone up by 150 basis points and would be a risk to estimates, Kotak said in a note. "There is risk of the Brazilian government regulating sugar exports (favouring ethanol) as we see a shortage of ethanol in Brazil in the January-March off season," the brokerage added. At 9.49 a.m shares were at 24.60 rupees down 2.19 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 13 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,148.4 60,247.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad