Shares in construction and project management services company Shriram EPC Ltd jumped over 19 percent after the company said its board will meet on Thursday to consider raising funds by way of preferential allotment to founders and to make additional investment. At 1.12 p.m., the stock was up 16.7 percent at 110.55 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)