JP Morgan has downgraded Siemens Ltd to neutral from overweight and has cut target price to 630 rupees from 940 rupees. "Siemens outperformed the Sensex and peers over last 12 months especially on account of buyback and sharp growth in inflows in first half FY11," JP Morgan said in a note. Deteriorating fundamentals, and a largely flat order book amid persisting weak macro sentiment could lead to a single digit earnings growth in FY13, it said. At 10.26 a.m, the stock was up 1.28 percent at 729.80 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)