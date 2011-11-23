Shares in India's Siemens Ltd were trading lower in early trades after posting a 29 percent fall in September quarter net profit, largely hurt by foreign exchange losses, the company on Tuesday said in a note to exchange.. "Reported margin at 6.7 percent was hit by an 1.7 billion rupees forex loss. Siemens' adjusted margins at 11.1 percent were down 130bp YoY in 4Q FY11. Order inflow for 4Q FY11 stood at 27 billion rupees (down 10 percent YoY), and the order book at 139 billion rupees remains flat YoY," said Macquarie in a post-earnings note. At 9.50 a.m, the stock was at 675 rupees down 3.51 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)