Shares of Siemens Ltd, the Indian unit of Siemens AG , were trading higher on Tuesday, a day after the company said it received an order worth 1.3 billion rupees ($26.1 million). The contract was to modernise the electricity distribution system in the western Indian state of Maharashtra. . At 10:05 a.m., the company's shares were up 2.6 percent at 786.40 rupees. ($1 = 49.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)