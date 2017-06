Deutsche Bank has cut the target price for Siemens India by 70 rupees to 680 rupees but maintained a 'hold' mainly due to slowly improving business outlook. "We remain concerned on the extent of forward contracts on sales, raw materials and the remote possibility of margin stress from forex hedges," the bank said in a note. Margins are likely to bottom out as competitive pressures are likely to recede and Siemens India's operating income would decline in FY12 as some of the associate companies have now been merged, it added. At 10.50 a.m shares were at 701.50 rupees, down 0.64 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)