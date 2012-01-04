CLSA has downgraded Sintex Industries to under perform from outperform and has cut target price to 68 rupees from 135 rupees. "Given the need to conserve cash for the FCCB redemption in end FY13, we expect Sintex to defocus on the capital intensive building products business and cut our earnings estimates by 27-32 percent to reflect this," CLSA said in a note. Given the company's increased focus on working capital and the necessity of timely execution for margins in the monolithic business, the brokerage expects this to lead to a sharp slowdown in Sintex Industries' business and pressure margins. At 10.08 a.m., shares were at 68.65 rupees, up 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)