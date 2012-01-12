India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Nomura has initiated coverage of Sintex Industries with buy rating and a target price of 122 rupees. "We project solid growth in the monolithic and prefab divisions as we expect robust trends in government spending pertaining to affordable housing, education and healthcare," Nomura said in a note. The investment banker expects a relatively disappointing set of numbers for Sintex on Jan. 13 along with forex losses on FCCB. A cashflow analysis suggests adequate cushion for FCCB repayment, Nomura said adding it expected the stock to reverse after the earnings. At 12.03 p.m, the stock was up 1.25 percent at 72.65 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: