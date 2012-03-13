Shares in SKS Microfinance, the only listed microfinance company in India, rose as much as 8.2 percent on expectations that Friday's budget for the next financial year starting in April will bring about more clarity on the sector regulation, several dealers said.

Media reports have said the government was likely to introduce the Microfinance Bill in the budget that seeks to create a regulatory framework for the sector and make it mandatory for all microfinance companies to be registered with the country's central bank.

At 11.09 a.m, the stock was up 6.13 percent at 138.60 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)