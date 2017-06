Goldman Sachs has reiterated its buy rating for its conviction list company Sobha Developers saying it expected a significant jump in FY2013 operating cashflows. The realtor has launched 11 million square feet of residential projects in the last six quarters and is in the process of launching 8 million square feet more this fiscal, it said. These projects provide sales visibility of 78 billion rupees, Goldman Sachs said in its note. At 11:16 a.m., the stock was up 5.7 percent at 270.60 rupees. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Harish Nambiar)