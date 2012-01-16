Shares of Sobha Developers rose mainly on buying by a foreign asset management company with specific interest in small-cap stocks in Asia, said two institutional sales people. Current valuations and potential reduction in debt are the major factors driving the stock, said a dealer. At 10:21 a.m, shares of Sobha Developers were up 2 percent at 231.90 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)