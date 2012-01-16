BRIEF-White Organic Agro approves to form unit
* Says approved to form wholly owned subsidiary company under name and style 'white Organic Agro F.Z.E' or any other name
Shares of Sobha Developers rose mainly on buying by a foreign asset management company with specific interest in small-cap stocks in Asia, said two institutional sales people. Current valuations and potential reduction in debt are the major factors driving the stock, said a dealer. At 10:21 a.m, shares of Sobha Developers were up 2 percent at 231.90 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
* Says approved to form wholly owned subsidiary company under name and style 'white Organic Agro F.Z.E' or any other name
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 12) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -------------------------