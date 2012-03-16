Shares of companies that make single super phosphate (SSP), a cheaper soil nutrient, rose after the finance minister said in his budget speech that use of the fertiliser would be encouraged through greater promotion.

SSP helps treat sulphur deficiency in the soil and is used as an alternative for costly diammonium phosphate.

Shares in Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers, Rama Phosphates, Chambal Fertiliser and Chemicals and Coromandel International were up 1-5 percent. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)