Barclays Capital has initiated its coverage on India steel companies with a more bullish view on the medium-term outlook for Indian steel relative to iron ore mining. House initiates coverage of NMDC and Sesa Goa with an 'underweight' rating and price target of 202 rupees and 200 rupees respectively. Barclays sees the contours of the Indian steel industry changing in favour of the large steel producers. Jindal Steel and Power with an 'overweight' with a target price of 529.50 rupees, is the top pick, given its superior business model and strong growth visibility. SAIL is rated as 'underweight' and target price at 85 rupees, given muted volume growth and cost pressures. Tata Steel has been rated overweight with a target of 522 rupees, as it offers a favourable risk-reward trade-off, return on equity accretive India expansion is closer to commissioning and valuations are already factoring in a negative value for its European operations. It rates JSW Steel as equalweight with a target price of 611.30 rupees, as although negatives are already in the price, the mining impasse would delay a rerating. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)