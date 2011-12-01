Shares in steel wheel rims maker Steel Strips Wheels jumped as much as 18.42 percent after the company said it has recorded a growth of 7 percent in November sales to 8.16 lakh rims, dealers said. "The company has also achieved a growth of 531 percent in sale of Trucks (wheel rims) and 56 percent in the sale of Tractor (wheel rims) during the month of November 2011 as compared to sales in November 2010," the company said in a press release to stock exchange. At 1.42 p.m shares were at 199.50 rupees, up 17.25 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)