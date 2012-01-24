India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Miner Sterlite Industries (India) extended a fall for the second day running after its quarterly consolidated net profit fell 17 percent to 9.13 billion rupees.. Profit was hurt by a 4.25 billion rupees ($84.83 million) forex loss and 2.6 billion rupees in associate losses from Vedanta Aluminium (VAL), HSBC said in a note in which it cut the target price for the stock to 140 rupees from 200 rupees after its quarterly earnings. At 10.05 a.m., open interest positions in Sterlite futures and options, which saw a build-up of fresh short postions, stood at 15.25 million While shares were down 1.71 percent at 105.95 rupees on NSE. ($1 = 50.0975 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: