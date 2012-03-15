India's benchmark index extended falls led by banking shares dropped after RBI kept key interest rates unchanged in its policy review, putting to rest hopes that the central bank could surprise markets with monetary easing.

The main 30-share BSE index and 50-share index were down about 1 percent each.

Among lenders, ICICI Bank fell 2.4 percent.

