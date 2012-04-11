Shares in Strides Arcolab Ltd rose as much as 5.6 percent to hit their highest in at least over two-years after the company said it was among the few players to get U.S. FDA nod for manufacture of the generic version for Vancomycin oral capsules.

Strides plans to immediately launch the drug through Alvogen on a profit-share basis, it said.

Vancomycin capsules had total U.S sales of $332 million for the twelve months ended February 2012, according to IMS health data, the company said.

Analysts said the approval is also positive for another Indian drug maker Cipla as the company is a manufacturing partner for Akon, another approved player for Vancomycin oral capsules.

Shares of Cipla were trading at 311.15 rupees, up 0.05 percent.

