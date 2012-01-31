BRIEF-Reliance General Insurance board approves listing on exchanges
* Reliance General Insurance (RGI) board approves listing on exchanges
Shares of sugar companies rose on hope of some measures on sugar deregulation, after elections in the state of Uttar Pradesh, scheduled next week. A Press Trust of India report carried by website businesstoday.intoday.in that the government has increased levy sugar prices by 58 rupees a quintal to 1,904.82 rupees per quintal for 2012 also helped sentiment for the stocks, two dealers said. At 10:32 a.m, shares of Balrampur Chini, Bajaj Hindusthan and Shree Renuka Sugars were up 1.5-2.7 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Reliance General Insurance (RGI) board approves listing on exchanges
By Shashwat Pradhan June 12 Southeast Asian markets were range-bound on Monday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could provide cues on the pace of further rate tightening in the months to come. With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates at its two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday, investors will be focussing on whether the central bank thinks the U.S. economy is robust enough to withstand further rate hikes through 2017, and how it plans to w