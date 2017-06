Shares of sugar refiners declined on reports that despite recent floods Thailand sugar output may hit a record high, said two dealers. Thailand, the world's second biggest sugar exporter, has started its 2011/12 crushing season and is forecast to produce a record 9.9 million tonnes of the sweetener this year, a senior official said on Tuesday.. At 2:23 p.m., Shree Renuka was down 5.6 percent at 30.40 rupees, Balrampur Chini 5.45 percent at 44.20 rupees and Bajaj Hindusthan 3.75 percent at 28.25 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)