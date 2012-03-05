Shares in sugar refiners based in India's Uttar Pradesh state Bajaj Hindusthan and Balrampur Chini rose, after voter surveys indicated the Samajwadi Party (SP) is likely to get the largest number of seats in the state elections, two dealers said.. The results of the elections will be known on Tuesday. "We can buy call option of UP sugar stocks (Balrampur Chini & Bajaj Hindustan) as the SP is more favourable to the industry than the rival Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)," said Sunil Kumar Arora, country product head of futures and options at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities. At 10:20 a.m, shares of Bajaj Hindusthan were up 3.13 percent at 36.25 rupees and Balrampur Chini 1.37 percent at 55.35 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)