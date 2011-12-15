Shares of sugar makers declined after an overnight more-than-two percent drop in international market, dealers said. New York raw sugar futures extended losses on producer and investor selling, weighed by big harvests in the EU, Russia, Ukraine, India and Thailand.. At 11.24 a.m., shares at Shree Renuka were down 4.57 percent at 26.05 rupees, Balrampur Chini 5.86 percent at 35.30 rupees and Bajaj Hindusthan 2.47 percent at 25.65 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)