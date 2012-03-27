Shares of Indian sugar companies rose in early trade on Tuesday after news the government had allowed unrestricted export of an extra one million tonne of white sugar.

Domestic sugar prices are expected to rise on Tuesday as mills find an alternative outlet for their product.

Shares of Shree Renuka Sugars, Bajaj Hindusthan , Balrampur Chini and Dhampur Sugar were up 2.5-5 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)