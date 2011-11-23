BRIEF-Libord Finance to consider issue of 4 mln shares on preferential basis
* Says to consider issue and allot 4 million equity shares to promoter group & non promoters on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Shares of sugar makers rose in early trades after India allowed 1 million tonnes of white sugar exports on Tuesday . The move is expected to help local sugar makers trim their inventories and sell at higher global prices. At 9.18 a.m., shares of Bajaj Hindusthan, Balrampur Chini , and Shree Renuka were up 2-3 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)
* Says to consider issue and allot 4 million equity shares to promoter group & non promoters on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says disapproved appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: