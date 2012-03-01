Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose in early trades, a day after the drug maker received U.S. FDA approval for generic Zyprexa Zydis tablets, a drug used in treating schizophrenia. At 10.23 a.m shares were up 1.66 percent at 559.55 rupees, bucking the trend in a weak Mumbai market, which was down 1.17 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)