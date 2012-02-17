J.P Morgan downgraded Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy to "underweight" from "neutral" and cut its target price on the stock to 20 rupees from 61 rupees . Foreign currency convertible bonds repayment due next fiscal year is an overbearing concern for equity shareholders, J.P Morgan said in a note, adding sources of cash identified by the management to service the repayment "entail significant risk of disappointment." The company needs to repay $360 million in June and $209 million in October. At 11.14 a.m. (0544 GMT) the stock was up 2.55 percent at 30.20 rupees in a Mumbai market which was up 1.21 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)