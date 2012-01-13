Wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy rose more than 5 percent in early trades after the company won a 20.5 megawatt UK order. Since its second quarter results on Oct. 22, Suzlon has announced orders of 840MW, HSBC in a note on Thursday said, adding it expected the order book to touch 5000 megawatt by the third quarter result scheduled for Feb 11. At 10.38 a.m shares were up 3.87 percent at 21.45 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)