UBS has initiated Tata Global Beverages with a 'sell' rating because of the tea maker's higher exposure to the U.S., Canada and UK markets where consumer sentiment is weak. "...It is difficult to pass on underlying commodity price pressure due to intense competition and it will likely take a long time for new investments and product formats to turn a profit," UBS said in a note. The research house has a target price of 110 rupees on Tata Global. At 1:45 p.m the stock was down 1.5 percent at 121.45 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)