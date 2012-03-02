US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech stocks weigh
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.
UBS has initiated Tata Global Beverages with a 'sell' rating because of the tea maker's higher exposure to the U.S., Canada and UK markets where consumer sentiment is weak. "...It is difficult to pass on underlying commodity price pressure due to intense competition and it will likely take a long time for new investments and product formats to turn a profit," UBS said in a note. The research house has a target price of 110 rupees on Tata Global. At 1:45 p.m the stock was down 1.5 percent at 121.45 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.
* Says USFDA conducted audit at JSTL with zero 483 observations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: