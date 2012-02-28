Tata Motors class A shares, or shares with differential voting rights (DVRs), were up as much as 13.6 percent as they continue to trade at a significant discount to Tata Motors shares, several dealers said. At present, the discount is close to historic peak of 53 percent, according to a research note from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "... Class-A shares seem a more attractive way to play this theme," said the bank, which has a buy rating for Tata Motors. The bank has a price target of 195 rupees for the DVRs, based on a 35 percent discount to existing target of 300 rupees for ordinary shares. At 1:10 p.m, the DVRs were up 12.34 percent at 151.65 rupees and Tata Motors shares were up 4.83 percent at 272.40 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)