Morgan Stanley has raised Tata Motors target price to 213 rupees from 194.80 rupees and maintained its 'overweight' rating mainly on the back of strong product momentum at JLR, improving regional mix and supportive valuations. Morgan Stanley said the company reported a net income of 19 billion rupees. Adjusting for forex loss of 4.4 billion rupees, the earnings were 12 percent higher than its expectation. JLR's Chinese sales rose two-fold on year. Its EBITDA margins were 14.9 percent while that for Indian business were near an all-time low of 7.2 percent. "We believe Q3 will see peak profitability in the JLR business," the investment banker added. At 12.58 p.m, the stock was at 183.35 rupees, up 3.07 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)