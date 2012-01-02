Shares in Tata Motors rose as much as 2.74 percent in early trade on Monday, a day after the company posted a robust 22 percent surge in December car sales. Strong demand for diesel vehicles continues to drive the passenger vehicle segment's performance, with sales of Indica and UV models soaring 57 percent and 90 percent, respectively, from a year earlier, Angel broking said in a note. At 9.28 a.m, shares were up 2.3 percent at 182.50 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)