MUMBAI Jan 4 CLSA has upgraded Tata
Motors to outperform from underperform and raised
target price to 215 rupees from 160 rupees on substantial
improvement in profit outlook for JLR. "Demand for JLR's
products (even excl 'Evoque') in the western world has shown
remarkable resilience in 2HCY11 despite the worsening macro
environment," CLSA said in a note. The brokerage house expects
JLR to sustain EBITDA margins at 15 percent plus levels given
the operating leverage benefits, lower input costs, improving
product and regional mix in sales and cost cutting initiatives.
"JLR will also benefit from a stronger USD versus the GBP and
from meaningful translation gains when its GBP profits get
converted into INR profits," it said. At 10.45 a.m, the stock
was up 1.73 percent at 197.20 rupees.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)