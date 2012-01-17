Shares in Tata Motors Ltd rose as much as 3.77 percent in early trades after the company's global vehicle wholesales rose an annual 27 percent in December, driven by strong sales of its passenger cars and luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles. . "The Luxury OEM reported strong sales volumes of 30,981 units (up 45% on year). The growth was largely helped by strong China volumes and healthy demand for Evoque," J P Morgan said in a note. The investment banker is 'overweight' on Tata Motors, given strong momentum on the global luxury business. At 9.49 a.m, the stock was up 2.67 percent at 219.10 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)