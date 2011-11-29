Morgan Stanley has cut target price of Tata Power to 80 rupees from 90 rupees. It has maintained 'underweight' rating, citing de-growth in earnings between 2011-13, stretched balance sheet and lower visibility on future generation projects. While the company's first half operating results have been strong due to strong coal realisations, profitability has been impacted due to high interest and tax expense. "The stock is trading at 13x P/E on our F2013 consolidated estimates which is expensive relative to peers...," the note said. The stock's performance will be driven by likely tariff revision for the Mundra project, which has seen an 8.2-billion-rupee write-down in asset value in July-Sept on revised coal price estimates, and steps taken by the firm to monetise group company investments, it said. At 2.08 p.m, the stock was at 92.05 rupees down 2.02 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)