Shares of Tata Power Ltd, part of India's diversified Tata group, were lower in early trades after the company posted a 40 percent fall in its consolidated third quarter net profit. The company provided for impairment of 1.6 billion rupees to its unit, Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd, for the difference in forex losses, a Prabhudas Lilladhar note said. The company posted a higher interest cost of 4.21 billion rupees versus 2.1 billion rupees a year ago. At 10:23 a.m the stock was down 3.07 percent at 107.35 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)