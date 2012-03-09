Shares in Tata Steel rose on a Business Line newspaper report on Wednesday that it had increased price of some long products by at least 1,000 rupees a tonne in March, two dealers said. "The price hike would have a positive impact on the company's operational profits , " a dealer said . At 10:23 a.m, shares of Tata Steel were up 4.39 percent at 442.40 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)