Shares of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra gained on back of a report in The Times of India newspaper that Japanese giant NTT Docomo is set to discuss an option of increasing its stake in parent Tata Teleservices to 35 percent in next four months, two institutional dealers said. Tata Teleservices and NTT Docomo directly hold 37.65 percent and 12.12 percent in the company, respectively. At 10:05 a.m, shares of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra were up 2.9 percent at 14.05 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)